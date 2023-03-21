Snapdeal starts taking orders on ONDC, sees demand for smaller cities

E-commerce firm said on Tuesday it has started receiving orders through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the non-profit company set up by the government as an alternative for internet shopping.

made its debut on ONDC in July last year and it was fully integrated earlier this month. It is the only e-commerce firm in India to fully integrate its buyer and seller platforms onto ONDC. Amazon announced in February that it will integrate its logistics network with ONDC. eKart, the logistics arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, is on ONDC.

“With over a decade of experience serving Bharat through lakhs of small and medium enterprises, has a unique and deep understanding of what it takes to serve India’s mass market,” said Himanshu Chakrawarti, chief executive officer (CEO) of Snapdeal Market Place, referring to an alternative name for India.

“As we go live on ONDC, we would like to reiterate our belief that enabling India’s existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society,” he said.

Snapdeal said early orders through ONDC were from Ajmer, Gurdaspur, Aligarh, Indore, Kakinada, Amravati and other cities. Most orders are for home and kitchen products like bed sheets, towels, utensils, storage and serving sets.

Customers using ONDC can access Snapdeal’s catalogue of home and kitchen products. Snapdeal is expanding access to fashion, beauty and personal care categories on the network.

“We’re excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with a special focus on MSME among others. This is in line with the inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises,” said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.

ONDC’s focus on creating an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem matches Snapdeal’s focus on growing business beyond brands and urban users, said the private company. Snapdeal said it is the only e-commerce platform in India to focus on the value segment.

Value e-commerce essentially refers to offering users quality merchandise at affordable prices. In most cases the price range for value products is below Rs 1,000.

According to Unicommerce, a cloud-based e-commerce enabler, e-commerce growth in India has moved beyond the large cities to Tier 2 and beyond regions. The market share of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2022 was 41.5 per cent and 21.4 per cent.