Sobha turns focus to commercial realty, aims to realign portfolio

From a predominantly residential property player, Sobha is now looking at realigning its portfolio. The plan is to add around three million sq ft of commercial real estate in the next two to three years. Apart from a wish to double its revenue, the momentum in office leasing is another factor driving the new focus at the company.

At present, Bengaluru-based Sobha has negligible presence in the latter segment. It now wants to emerge as a significant player in commercial real estate. Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, and the National Capital Region (NCR) are among the places it is ...