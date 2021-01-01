Soma Mondal takes over from Anil Kumar Chaudhary as SAIL Chairman

Soma Mondal has taken over as Chairman of Limited (SAIL) from Friday. She was the Director (Commercial) of prior to this.

Before joining as a Director, Mondal was the Director (Commercial) at fellow Central public sector enterprise, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

In a company statement, Mondal said that the first target is to improve the financial performance of

“Our immediate focus is to improve the top-line and the bottom-line of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger”, she said.

Mondal was instrumental in introducing new marketing strategies and products at SAIL enriching the company’s product basket. Under her leadership, the company launched niche branded products like NEX (Structural) and SAIL SeQR (TMT bars), a company statement said.