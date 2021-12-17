Soon, new Ginger Hotel by an all-woman engineering team in Mumbai

-
Committed towards driving women empowerment and creating an equitable workplace across industries, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has collaborated with TATA Projects Limited for the construction of the new Ginger hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai by an all-woman engineering team.
This marquee project is a significant step forward in promoting varied opportunities for women in other-wise traditionally male-dominated industry like construction.
Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated, "At IHCL, we are committed to providing equal opportunities for all. Today, the world is marching towards a future where women are continuing to push the boundaries across sectors. This partnership with Tata Projects Limited reiterates this belief. We are proud of the all-woman team helming the construction of the all new Ginger Santacruz."
The 371-room hotel with a built-up area of over 19,000 sq. m will be constructed over a course of 19 months. Located at a prime location in close proximity to Mumbai airport and western express highway, this will be a flagship Ginger hotel.
