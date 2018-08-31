JUST IN
Soon, Twitter may help you decide whom to unfollow, whom to keep

The platform is testing a new feature which suggests accounts you might want to unfollow

ANI  |  Washington 

If you feel the list of people you follow is exploding, Twitter will now help you ease out the burden by suggesting users you can unfollow.

The platform is testing a new feature which suggests accounts you might want to unfollow. It is aimed at those who want a more relevant Twitter timeline and one way to do that is by unfollowing those whom they don't engage with regularly, Slate reported.

Although the limited scale test has concluded, it is not clear if the company has decided to bring a full fledged version of the feature to all users.
