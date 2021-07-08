SPARC raises over Rs 1,110 cr; issues warrants to Dilip Shanghvi, others

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Dilip Kumar: The sole supernova in Galaxy Bollywood
Dilip Kumar: Bollywood's tragedy king who evolved a new method of acting
No plans to make vaccine as it requires separate infra: Sun Pharma
Remdesivir shortage in Nagpur; Nitin Gadkari dials Sun Pharma chief
-
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Thursday said it has raised over Rs 1,112 crore by way of issuing warrants to the company's promoter Dilip Shanghvi and other entities.
"The securities allotment committee of the board of directors of the company, has considered and approved the allotment of 6,24,74,082 warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 178 each aggregating to Rs 1,112.03 crore to Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi, promoter of the company and to certain other non-promoter persons/ entities," SPARC said in a regulatory filing.
The issue price includes the warrant subscription price (Rs. 44.50 per warrant) and the warrant exercise price (Rs. 133.50 per warrant).
The company had initially planned to raise Rs 1,200 crore.
"As against the approval for issue of 6,74,70,203 warrants, the committee has allotted only 6,24,74,082 warrants, due to, non-receipt of warrant subscription money by the proposed allottees and / or non- receipt of in-principle approval from the stock exchanges on some warrants," the company added.
The company said it has issued 3,37,07,865 out of the total 6,24,74,082 warrants to Shanghvi. Shares of SPARC were trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 252.30 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU