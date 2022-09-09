SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as CFO, effective from September 9

-
ALSO READ
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
How can SpiceJet fly out of its existential crisis?
Frequent mid-air 'technical glitches' add to Spicejet's financial woes
Rising dues to foreign aircraft lessors choking SpiceJet's finances
Credit Suisse dispute: How SpiceJet came close to getting wound up
-
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has appointed Ashish Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer.
Kumar's appointment for the post is effective from September 9, SpiceJet said in a statement.
Kumar succeeds Sanjeev Taneja, who quit the struggling carrier on August 31.
Before joining the Gurugram-based low-cost airline, Kumar was serving as vice president for corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises since January 2019, SpiceJet said.
Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018, as per the statement.
Facing a liquidity crunch, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 784 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 731 crore a year earlier.
The company had also reported a loss of Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended March.
"Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish's experience and proven track record will ensure that he can successfully lead this effort," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 16:50 IST