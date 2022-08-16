SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with lessors for Boeing aircraft

Indian low-cost carrier Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliates related to three aircraft.

The airline said that the agreement - the terms of which are confidential - ends all litigation proceedings between the parties, adding that this will allow to add two more fuel-efficient 737 MAX aircraft and one 737-800 NG aircraft to its fleet.

Recently, has been in trouble with its lessors, Ireland-based Alterna Aircraft Ltd and United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS, who asked the regulator to de-register their planes.

Last week, Reuters reported lenders IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Indian Bank, had put their loans to the airline in the high-risk category.

SpiceJet, however, had rejected the claims.

