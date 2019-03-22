SpiceJet in talks to lease other aircraft after India grounds 737 MAX fleet

-
ALSO READ
Ethiopian Airlines crash: Iraq bans Boeing 737 MAX plane from airspace
India bans Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Replacing each Boeing 737 MAX plane to cost airlines $250,000 per month
Boeing's $600-bn orders at risk as clients rethink 737 Max purchases
India to discuss steps on Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
-
SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks will lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.
The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India’s aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.
The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU