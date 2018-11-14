SpiceJet posts net loss of Rs 3.89 bn in Q2 on higher fuel cost, weak rupee

Low-cost carrier Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and depreciation in the

Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units Merchandise and Technic, was Rs 3.89 billion ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1.05 billion a year earlier.

Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 per cent to Rs 8.45 billion, while total income from operations rose 3.8 per cent.