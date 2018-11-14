JUST IN
Moody's downgrades Tata Motors' outlook to negative on JLR woes
SpiceJet posts net loss of Rs 3.89 bn in Q2 on higher fuel cost, weak rupee

Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was Rs 3.89 billion

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and depreciation in the rupee.

Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was Rs 3.89 billion ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1.05 billion a year earlier.

Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 per cent to Rs 8.45 billion, while total income from operations rose 3.8 per cent.
