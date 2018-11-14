SpiceJet posts net loss of Rs 3.89 bn in Q2 on higher fuel cost, weak rupee

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet posts net loss of Rs 380 million in Q1 on higher fuel cost
In a first, SpiceJet starts using TaxiBot for taxiing aircraft to runway
Kalanithi Maran, KAL Airways to move Delhi HC for control of SpiceJet
SpiceJet to be first Indian airline with dedicated cargo services on Sep 18
SpiceJet dives into air cargo space; analysts say it may unleash price war
-
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and depreciation in the rupee.
Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was Rs 3.89 billion ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1.05 billion a year earlier.
Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 per cent to Rs 8.45 billion, while total income from operations rose 3.8 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU