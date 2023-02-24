JUST IN
Business Standard

SpiceJet Q3 profit surges five-fold to Rs 107 crore as air travel grows

India's SpiceJet Ltd reported a nearly five-fold surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, as the embattled low-cost carrier benefited from soaring demand for air travel

Topics
aviation SpiceJet | DGCA | Airport Authority of India

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet Ltd reported a nearly five-fold surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, as the embattled low-cost carrier benefited from soaring demand for air travel.

The airline said its profit rose to 1.07 billion rupees ($12.93 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 232.8 million rupees, a year earlier.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 15:19 IST

`
