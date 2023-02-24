SpiceJet Q3 profit surges five-fold to Rs 107 crore as air travel grows

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet Ltd reported a nearly five-fold surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, as the embattled low-cost carrier benefited from soaring demand for air travel.
The airline said its profit rose to 1.07 billion rupees ($12.93 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 232.8 million rupees, a year earlier.
($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 15:19 IST
