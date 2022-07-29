JUST IN

SpiceJet says flight operations remain normal; shares gain over 3%

The scrip rose 3.65 per cent to end the day at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE and during intra-day trade, it jumped 4.73 per cent to Rs 38.70.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
SpiceJet
SpiceJet shares had settled over 3 per cent lower on Thursday after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its flight operations continued to be normal and its shares bounced back, gaining nearly 4 per cent.

The scrip rose 3.65 per cent to end the day at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE and during intra-day trade, it jumped 4.73 per cent to Rs 38.70.

SpiceJet shares had settled over 3 per cent lower on Thursday after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks. In intra-day trade on Thursday, it had tanked 9.66 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 34.60.

On Friday, the airline said its flight operations continued to be normal and that all flights departed on time as per schedule.

"There have been no cancellations. We are operating with excellent loads and the daily ticket bookings remains strong. We are grateful for the continued confidence reposed by our passengers and travel partners and SpiceJet will ensure a smooth operation of its flights as always," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Rallying for the third straight session, the 30-share Sensex jumped 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 57,570.25 points, the highest level in more than three months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 23:35 IST

