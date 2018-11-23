SpiceJet starts daily direct flight service to Hong Kong from New Delhi

Budget passenger carrier on Friday launched daily non-stop flight services on the Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi route. According to SpiceJet, Hong Kong earmarks the airline's eighth international destination after Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Dhaka, Kabul, Male and Muscat.

"Hong Kong is one of the largest trading entities and one of the world's top tourist destinations, hence, we see tremendous potential in this sector," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales, and Revenue Officer,

"We have already witnessed a huge demand on this sector and foresee that this will only grow in the coming days."

has deployed a new 189 seater aircraft. The new service will enable the airline to provide over 2,500 seats per week on the sector.