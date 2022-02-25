SpiceJet to start six direct flights to Bangkok from March 10

on Friday said it will start six flights between India and Bangkok from March 10 onwards.

"The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital," the airline's press release said.

The airline will be deploying B737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted.

will start Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)