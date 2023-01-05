JUST IN
Housing sales momentum likely to sustain in 2023, says JLL India
Google India to mentor 1 mn Indian women entrepreneurs: Antony Blinken
BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
OYO writes to NCLT to expedite inquiry on FHRAI executive committee
TCS pushes the pedal to get self-driving cars on road with new algorithms
Varde-Arena consortium revises bid; emerges as highest bidder for Srei
InCred Financial Services aims to float about Rs 10,000-crore AIF
FSSAI likely to consider 'warning' stickers on front-of-pack labels
Google likely to approach Supreme Court on Friday against CCI order
Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Google India to mentor 1 mn Indian women entrepreneurs: Antony Blinken
icon-arrow-left
AI confirms incident of passenger urinating on co-passenger's seat, blanket
Business Standard

Srei's CoC to take cognizance of the valuation report on Friday

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Srei lenders will take cognizance of the valuation report of the twin Srei Group companies undergoing a resolution process on Friday, a source said on Thursday

Topics
Srei | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

SREI

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Srei lenders will take cognizance of the valuation report of the twin Srei Group companies undergoing a resolution process on Friday, a source said on Thursday.

If the fair and liquidation value of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance will be greater than the resolution plans submitted by the three bidders, the CoC may not consider them.

"There is a CoC meeting tomorrow (January 6). A presentation will be made before the CoC on the valuation. The lenders will take cognizance of the valuation report as part of the ongoing resolution process," the source said, declining to be identified.

According to the sources, the valuation reports will not come in the way of the ongoing resolution process. The financial proposals were received on Wednesday after online bidding in a "challenge mechanism" process, adopted by the administrator Rajneesh Sharma, available under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, to maximise the recovery.

"The resolution proposals are well above the valuation reports as per indications available so far. Independent valuers Kakode & Associates and GAA have pegged the liquidation valuation at around Rs 6,000 crore and a fair valuation of around Rs 9,000 crore," the sources pointed out.

The government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd has taken the lead in taking over the two stressed entities of the Srei group as its financial proposal on Wednesday was a winner with the "highest net present value bid of Rs 5,555 crore".

The Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd for insolvency proceedings due to governance concerns and repayment defaults.

Insolvency proceedings against SIFL and its subsidiary SEFL commenced in October 2021 after insolvency petitions filed by the RBI were approved by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Srei

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.