SSWL inks pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars

Auto components maker Limited has signed a pact with Long Products to supply round bars of various grades.

These products will target automotive customers in India, Limited (SSWL) said in a regulatory filing.

The supplies from the company's Saraikela Plant, in Jharkhand, will start from October 2021, SSWL said.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Long Products, is in the business of manufacturing high alloy steel, primarily for the auto sector and wire rope industry.

With one million tonne capacity, it is one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the long product segment.

According to the filing, Tata Steel has a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.

