Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year: Elon Musk
How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Elon Musk to keep moving markets
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian auto parts suppliers rose as much as 14% on Monday following a report electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc was in talks with at least three companies to source critical parts for its planned entry into the country.
Tesla, which is looking to set up a factory in India if it is successful with imported vehicles, is holding early talks with some companies for the supply of components such as instrument panels, windshields, differential gears, brakes and power seats, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/renewables/tesla-in-talks-with-3-local-companies-for-parts-supply/articleshow/85728000.cms?from=mdr on Sunday.
Bharat Forge Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Sandhar Technologies Ltd are understood to be among the Indian companies already supplying components to Tesla, according to the report. Shares of the three Indian firms rose as much as 6.2% to 13.7% on Monday.
Tesla, Bharat Forge, Sona BLW and Sandhar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
India's auto component makers want Tesla's potential entry to benefit the country's suppliers, and one way to achieve that is for the company to manufacture locally, the head of an industry body said https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-auto-part-makers-want-teslas-entry-benefit-local-companies-2021-08-03 earlier in August.
Reuters previously reported India was considering slashing import duties on electric cars https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-india-considers-sharp-import-tax-cuts-evs-after-tesla-lobbying-sources-2021-08-09 to as low as 40%.
The country is the world's fifth-largest car market with annual sales of 3 million vehicles, according to industry estimates, with electric vehicles (EVs) making up a fraction of the total.
However, EV sales have been gradually rising in the country as states improve charging infrastructure.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, has tweeted several times about the company's impending foray into India.
Tesla registered a local company in January and by April started scouting for locations https://www.reuters.com/article/india-tesla-idUSKBN2BV0Q3 to open showrooms in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU