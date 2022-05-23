Start-up Wakefit logs Rs 636 cr revenue, marking 50% y-o-y growth

Sequoia-backed Wakefit earned Rs 636 crore revenue in Financial Year 2021-22, growing 50 per cent year-over-year growth compared to FY 21. The sleep solutions that makes mattresses and pillows sees crossing its Rs 1000-crore revenue target this fiscal.

Growth for the Wakefit came from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region comprising Delhi and cities around it. Around 26 cities in South India helped Wakefit to double revenue from these regions, with over a 50 per cent jump in sales traffic and revenue from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“With a growth trajectory in place after gaining a sizable market share in the sleep solutions category, we are on track to cross the Rs 1,000 crore revenue target that we have set for FY 23,” said Ankit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Wakefit.

The firm has commissioned a manufacturing facility in Sonipat (Haryana) for mattresses and a furniture factory in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) with a total capital expenditure outlay of over Rs 100 crore.

“Ever since inception, product-innovation, and customer-centricity have been embedded in Wakefit.co’s DNA,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Bengaluru-based Wakefit.

“This has been instrumental in keeping us ahead of the curve in the home solutions space which is growing at a double-digit rate in India.”

The brand aims to scale offline expansions in Northern markets in the years to come. The company has launched offline retail stores in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Lucknow. It plans to open a few more offline stores and grow its base in smaller cities.