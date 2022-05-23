Start-up Wakefit logs Rs 636 cr revenue, marking 50% y-o-y growth

-
ALSO READ
What is Revenue Budget?
Tips on buying a bed that suits the home interiors and offers sound sleep
TMS Ep96: IT growth, crude oil price, Somasundaram PR, Revenue Budget
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc
Govt has managed revenue deficit better than overall fiscal deficit in FY22
-
Sequoia-backed Wakefit earned Rs 636 crore revenue in Financial Year 2021-22, growing 50 per cent year-over-year growth compared to FY 21. The sleep solutions start-up that makes mattresses and pillows sees crossing its Rs 1000-crore revenue target this fiscal.
Growth for the Wakefit came from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region comprising Delhi and cities around it. Around 26 cities in South India helped Wakefit to double revenue from these regions, with over a 50 per cent jump in sales traffic and revenue from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
“With a growth trajectory in place after gaining a sizable market share in the sleep solutions category, we are on track to cross the Rs 1,000 crore revenue target that we have set for FY 23,” said Ankit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Wakefit.
The firm has commissioned a manufacturing facility in Sonipat (Haryana) for mattresses and a furniture factory in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) with a total capital expenditure outlay of over Rs 100 crore.
“Ever since inception, product-innovation, and customer-centricity have been embedded in Wakefit.co’s DNA,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Bengaluru-based Wakefit.
“This has been instrumental in keeping us ahead of the curve in the home solutions space which is growing at a double-digit rate in India.”
The brand aims to scale offline expansions in Northern markets in the years to come. The company has launched offline retail stores in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Lucknow. It plans to open a few more offline stores and grow its base in smaller cities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU