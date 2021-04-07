Started by former Paytm execs, food firm Daalchini onboards marquee clients

Founded by former executives, Daalchini, which operates through Internet of Things (IoT)-led ‘phygital’ vending machines has tied up with leading like GE, Byjus, Tata Consultancy Services, Paytm, Snapdeal, EY, OLX, OYO, Gaana, Cognizant, VIVO, among others.

The company has also tied up with the country’s leading managed office spaces such as Smartworks and 91Springboard that house thousands of professionals.

As the need for social distancing persists even after prolonged lockdowns, Daalchini’s vending machines offer a safe, contactless approach to office meals that are not just tasty but also healthy.

Banking on its technology-led model, Daalchini is able to adapt its menu based on early sales trends, thereby predicting and driving impulse purchasing. With this approach, the company has already launched 400 vending machines across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Goa, and more.

As part of its commitment of serving six meals a day, Daalchini is creating a food store below Rs 99 to enable brands in all food and beverage categories like frozen, chilled, meal-kits, snacks, bakery, immunity boosters, healthy/energy drinks, yogurts, etc. to reach their target audience and help them scale fast across multiple geographies.

“This, in turn, helps corporate professionals enjoy nutritious and delicious meals that are suitable for any time of the day. We are thrilled to have partnered with domain-leading Such a growth trajectory gives us the impetus to continue offering impeccable tech-led services and unlock further opportunities for our franchise partners,” said Prerna Kalra, founder, Daalchini.

Kalra co-founded Daalchini with het former colleague Vidya Bhushan in 2017.

“At EY, one of our core commitments is creating a top-notch employee experience with world-class services and amenities. Daalchini’sIoT-powered vending machines allow us to deliver this experience with scrumptious home-styled meals that are delightful and hygienically-packaged. Moreover, they enable social distancing which is the need of the hour. We’re looking forward to many years of delicious food with Daalchini,” said Akshay Arora, Assistant Director at EY.

“Since reopening our offices, we have been upholding the highest standards of safety and hygiene for all our employees. Daalchini has been a big part of this endeavor, allowing us to offer safe in-house snacking to everyone. The snacks are perfectly balanced and suit the palettes of our diverse team,” said G Bhatia, Administration Head at TCS.