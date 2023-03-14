JUST IN
Reliance Jio eyes postpaid segment with new family plan; details here
Business Standard

Start-ups for govt-led 'evacuation' plan to bring money to India

Most of the stakeholders present in the meeting have been able to withdraw their deposits from SVB since Monday morning

Topics
Startups | GIFT City | GIFT-IFSC

Sourabh Lele & Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indian start-ups raised issues, such as blockages in international wire transfers, disruptions due to threshold limits on withdrawals, lack of communication from US agencies, and the need for preferential access to credit, in a meeting on Tuesday with the government over the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB’s) collapse.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 21:02 IST

