State Bank of India Q4 net profit up more than four times to Rs 3,581 cr

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India posted muti-fold rise in a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 4,970.04 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 (Q4Fy20) on predominantly on decline in provisions and contingencies.

It had posted a profit before tax of Rs 431.20 crore in quarter ended March 2019 (Q4Fy19).

Reflecting reaction to better performance, SBI stock closed 7.9 per cent higher at Rs 187.8 per share on BSE.

SBI’s net profit for reporting quarter stood at Rs 3,580.8 crore from net profit of Rs 838.4 crore in Q4Fy19. SBI’s net profit for the financial year ended March 2020 (Fy20) rose to Rs 14,888.1 crore from Rs 862.23 crore in Fy19.

Its net interest income (NII) shrunk by 0.81 per cent in reporting quarter to Rs 22,767 crore in Q4Fy20 from Rs 22,954 crore Q4Fy19. NII was down partly due to cleaning of stress assets in agriculture loan book which lead to reversal of some income (about Rs 2,000 crore), said.

The other income comprising fee, commission etc stood at Rs 13,346.11 crore in Q4Fy20, up from Rs 12.685.12 crore in same quarter in last financial year.





Referring to provision for bad loans, Rajnish Kumar said bank has been focusing on recoveries. This has meant less money had to be set aside for slippages.

The provisions (including for NPAs) and contingencies declined to Rs 13,495.08 crore in Q4Fy20 from Rs 16,501.89 crore in Q4Fy19.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) of SBI improved to 83.62 per cent at end of March 2020, up from 78.73 per cent in March 2019.

Referring to impact of Covid-19 pandemic on operations, chairman said it has resulted in decline in economic activity and increase in volatility in financial markets. The situation continues to be uncertain and major challenges would arise from extended working capital cycle and waning cash flows.

The bank has made 15 per cent provision of Rs 938 crore against the outstanding portfolio of Rs 6,250 crore which was standard at end of February 2020. These loans would have slipped into non-performing asset (NPA) category by March end without Reserve Bank of India debt servicing relief. Bank has also made Rs 234 crore as additional provision for these standard loans.

The asset quality of bank improved during the fourth quarter. The gross non-performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 6.15 per cent in Q4Fy20 from 7.53 per cent in Q4Fy19. The gross NPAs were at 6.94 per cent at end of December 2019 (Q3Fy20).

The net NPAs were at 2.23 per cent in March 2020 down from 3.01 per cent in March 2019. The net NPAs were at 2.65 per cent in December 2019.

Asked about risks of higher defaults and stress, he said bank is in position to deal with adverse impact of economic disruption. The slippage ratio is unlikely to be more than two per cent. However, bank would wait for another three months to make better assessment. The slippage ratio was 2.16 per cent for Fy20.

As on March 31, 2020, its deposits rose by 11.34 per cent to Rs 32,41,621 crore. The interest rates on deposits are expected to be stable at current levels for some time. The future trend would depend on policy rate action, he said.

The advances rose by 5.64 per cent to Rs 24,22,845 crore in Fy20. The lender expects loan book to grow by 7-8 per cent in the current financial year.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.06 per cent as on March 31, 2020 with Tier I at 11 per cent.

Bank holds capital above the regulatory requirements. It does not intent to approach government nor market for raising capital for now. Yet bank has enabling provision to raise upto Rs 20,000 crore in capital, he said.