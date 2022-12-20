JUST IN
IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November
To ease debt, L&T looks to offload Nabha Power, pare Hyd Metro stake
Sebi issues Rs 4.29 cr demand notice to Deccan Chronicle Holdings promoters
Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex
UPI ecosystem needs to be sustainable to grow further: Google Pay
RE firms may use rupee loans to refinance $3 bn overseas green bonds
Wipro Consumer enters food category; acquires Nirapara for undisclosed sum
Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech
Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November
icon-arrow-left
HZL to spend over $1 bn in shift to turn into a green energy user
Business Standard

Sterling and Wilson RE promoters to sell up to 10 mn share for Rs 270 cr

The offer for sale is being undertaken to meet the minimum public shareholding norms. Promoters hold around 76.69 per cent stake in the company as of September 2022

Topics
Sterling and Wilson | renewable energy | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will sell up to one crore equity shares through the offer for sale route at a floor price of Rs 270 per piece on Wednesday and Thursday.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala proposes to sell up to 30,00,000 equity shares representing 1.58 per cent of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company on December 20 and 21, 2022 at a floor price of Rs 270 per share, a BSE filing showed.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd proposes to sell up to 70,00,000 Equity Shares representing 3.69 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on Wednesday and Thursday at Rs 270 per share.

The offer for sale is being undertaken to meet the minimum public shareholding norms. Promoters hold around 76.69 per cent stake in the company as of September 2022.

Shares of the company declined by 1.87 per cent to close at Rs 283.40 per piece on BSE on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sterling and Wilson

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.