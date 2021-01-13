Sterlite Power says Ricardo Zangirolami, its CEO in Brazil, resigned

India's said Ricardo Zangirolami, its chief executive in Brazil, resigned, citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Amitabh Prasad in February, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

Sterlite began operating in Brazil in 2017 and has planned investments of about $2 billion through 2023, after bidding successfully to operate power transmission projects in the South American country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)