Sterlite Power says Ricardo Zangirolami, its CEO in Brazil, resigned

India's Sterlite Power said Ricardo Zangirolami, its chief executive in Brazil, resigned, citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Amitabh Prasad in February, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.
Sterlite began operating in Brazil in 2017 and has planned investments of about $2 billion through 2023, after bidding successfully to operate power transmission projects in the South American country.
