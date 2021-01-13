Adani Green's promoter sells company's shares worth over Rs 1,840 cr

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoterentity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.

This translated into the total deal value of Rs 1,840.20 crore.

In separate open market deals, the shares of Adani Green were purchased by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd.

As per Adani Green's shareholding pattern data for the September 2020quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.

Separately, Resilient India Growth Ltd divested 1.76 croreshares of Religare Enterprises Ltd worth over Rs 116 crore through an open market deal.

According to BSE block data, 1.76 crore scripsof the company were offloaded by Resilient India at an averageprice of Rs66, taking the total deal value to Rs 116.41 crore.

The shares were bought by Investment Opportunities V pte Ltd at the same price, the data showed.

Stocks of Religare on Wednesday settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.20 apiece on the BSE.

