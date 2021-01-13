Adani Green's promoter sells company's shares worth over Rs 1,840 cr

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green transfers 205 MW solar assets to JV with Total for Rs 1,632 cr
Adani Green Energy reports Rs 21.75 crore profit for June quarter
Adani Green Energy profit plunges over 82% to Rs 17.57 cr in Sept quarter
Adani Green, Adani Ports: Here's how to trade Adani Group stocks
Adani Group shares rally; Adani Green, Adani Gas, Adani Ent gain over 6%
-
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoterentity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions.
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.
This translated into the total deal value of Rs 1,840.20 crore.
In separate open market deals, the shares of Adani Green were purchased by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd.
As per Adani Green's shareholding pattern data for the September 2020quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter.
At the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.
Separately, Resilient India Growth Ltd divested 1.76 croreshares of Religare Enterprises Ltd worth over Rs 116 crore through an open market deal.
According to BSE block data, 1.76 crore scripsof the company were offloaded by Resilient India at an averageprice of Rs66, taking the total deal value to Rs 116.41 crore.
The shares were bought by Investment Opportunities V pte Ltd at the same price, the data showed.
Stocks of Religare on Wednesday settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.20 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU