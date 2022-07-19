STL wins Rs 250 cr deal to build Indian telco's optical network for 5G

Digital networks provider STL on Tuesday said it has bagged a multi-year deal with one of India's leading telecom operators worth Rs 250 crore, as the country gears up for auction later this month.

STL will provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider's network across nine telecom circles across the country.

According to industry sources, STL will help deliver a world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency and improved bandwidth.

"STL and the telecom service provider have been long-term partners in the optical connectivity space. In this project, STL will collaborate with the service provider to develop and build a competent network for India," said Praveen Cherian, CEO, of STL Global Services.

"Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable the service provider to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in the east, south and north regions," he added.

The densely fiberised network is also expected to form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH (fibre to the home), IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising 'Armored', 'Duct' and 'Universal' cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its unique end-to-end deployment methodology.

STL has a presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China and Brazil.

The Department of Telecom has released a notice inviting applications (NIA) for the auction of spectrum in 600, 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands.

The NIA provides explicit clarity on the subject of Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May said 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to the Indian economy, dedicating an indigenous 5G Test Bed to the nation during an event by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

