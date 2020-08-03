JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Gujarat HC allows tax credit on services under GST, signalling help to cos
Business Standard

Street ignores recovery hurdles faced by pricey McDonald's India franchise

While business recovery in June, including convenience platform, offers some breather, continued pressure on dine-in business and muted store expansion to hurt overall recovery pace

Topics
McDonald's India | COVID-19 | Westlife Development

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Despite the sharp impact of Covid-19 on the June 2020 quarter (Q1), the stock of Westlife Development, owner of McDonald’s India franchise, has gained 3 per cent following the announcement of its Q1 results last Thursday. The stock has also outperformed the BSE Sensex, which shed about one per cent during the same period.

Good business recovery with improved numbers of operational stores boded well for the stock. The company saw an over 4x improvement in sales in June vis-a-vis April, as the number of operational stores rose to 263 in June from 119 in April. In fact, it ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU