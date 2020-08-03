Street ignores recovery hurdles faced by pricey McDonald's India franchise

Despite the sharp impact of Covid-19 on the June 2020 quarter (Q1), the stock of Westlife Development, owner of McDonald’s India franchise, has gained 3 per cent following the announcement of its Q1 results last Thursday. The stock has also outperformed the BSE Sensex, which shed about one per cent during the same period.

Good business recovery with improved numbers of operational stores boded well for the stock. The company saw an over 4x improvement in sales in June vis-a-vis April, as the number of operational stores rose to 263 in June from 119 in April. In fact, it ...