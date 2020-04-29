Strides Pharma begins export of antiviral drug to treat Covid-19

Pharmaceutical major Science has developed and commercialised an antiviral that has been proved to reduce the duration of Covid-19 and improve lung conditions in patients.

Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan, which was initially developed in to treat influenza. The product is currently being exported to Gulf countries to treat patients under their treatment programme for Covid-19. It has been called one of the most promising drug against the virus by the government task force.

“We are the first Indian company to develop and commercially launch Favipiravir tablets for the global markets. This development reinforces our commitment to play a substantial role in society by bringing affordable and quality healthcare to millions of people around the globe,” said R Ananthanarayanan, CEO and Managing Director, Science. The product is available in 400 mg and 200 mg strengths.

Strides will also immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to patients in the country expeditiously. The tablets are being manufactured at Strides’ flagship facility in Bengaluru which can produce up to six billion units of solid orals annually. The company has also entered into a preferred arrangement with an Indian API manufacturer for the supplies of Favipiravir API. The partner has already commercialised the Favipiravir API from its manufacturing facility.

Strides also supplies anti-malarial, hepatitis and other infectious disease drugs.

The global market for anti-viral drugs could grow at a CAGR of 6.9 per cent between 2015 and 2022, to surpass $62.67 billion in value.

Several key Indian firms such as Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Glenmark, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are working on developing anti-virals. Mumbai’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has approached the DCGI for approval of Favipiravir. It would test the drug on 100-150 patients in a phase-3 trial. This would take around a month as the course is for 14 days.