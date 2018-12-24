Strides Pharma Science's arm gets USFDA nod to market laxative drug in US

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science's subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market laxative 3350 and Electrolytes for Oral Solution.

Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for 3350 and Electrolytes for Oral Solution USP in the strengths of 236 grams/2.97 grams/6.74 grams/5.86 grams/22.74 grams/4 Liter from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said in a filing to BSE.

The approved product is a generic version of of

With the current approval, Strides now offers a complete range of PEG 3350 for the US markets comprising of three approved products addressing a combined prescription and OTC opportunity of $400 million as per IMS and IRi data, the company said.

The product will be manufactured at Strides' facility in Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.

Shares of were trading 1.09 per cent lower at Rs 455 apiece on BSE.

