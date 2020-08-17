Strong growth in subscription revenue drives gains for Sun TV in June qtr

The Network stock gained 6.4 per cent in trade on Monday after brokerages upgraded the stock on robust subscription revenue growth in the June quarter. This, coupled with expectations of a recovery in advertising revenues, traction in the digital segment and strong cash balance were the other positives for the stock.

The immediate trigger was the 18 per cent growth in subscription revenue on the back of an uptick in viewership due to the lockdown. The company is confident of achieving a double digit growth in subscription revenue in FY21.

On a sequential basis, subscription revenues could increase as DTH recharge was impacted in some regions. The company indicated that original programmes across all languages resumed with up to 90 per cent of slots being filled. Further, with headroom for increase in subscription prices, revenues could see an uptick. Analysts expect revenues from this segment to grow at 15 per cent for FY21.

Muted advertising revenues proved to be a disappointment in the quarter and fell 67 per cent y-o-y due to the cut in ad spends by corporates on account of Covid-19. Advertising revenues have, however, recovered from April lows and are now at 75 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels supported by sectors such as pharma, health insurance and e-commerce.

What is positive is that TV viewership for Sun in Tamil Nadu has inched up to 45 per cent in recent weeks compared to 41 per cent in March quarter and 43 per cent in the June quarter. This, according to Nomura analysts, should help drive recovery in ad revenues as economic activity improves. Brokerages expect ad revenues to see a decline of 15-20 per cent in FY21.

The sharp fall in ad revenues dented overall revenue growth by 45 per cent. However, the year ago quarter included IPL revenues of Rs 240 crore, which coupled with revenues from the movie business, translates into a higher base. Adjusted for this, revenues were down 22 per cent. The IPL is expected to be held in September in the UAE and Sun expects a pre-tax profit of Rs 150-Rs 170 crore, lower than earlier due to increased travel and health costs. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have revised their FY21 operating profit estimates by 9 per cent to factor in IPL earnings for FY21, better subscription revenues and the benefit from a sharp cost rationalisation.

The company’s digital platform, SunNXT, is witnessing strong traction with subscribers at 17.5 million. Most of the customers present on the over-the-top platform are through partnership arrangements with telecom firms. While growth is expected to continue, spends on content are expected to rise as it ramps up its offerings.

A key positive for is its cash pile of Rs 3,000 crore which will help it tide over the current situation. The cash not only helps it invest in digital assets, but could also be used to increase the dividend payout, or make the company opt for a buyback. The stock trades at an attractive valuation of under 10 times its FY22 earnings estimates.