Overall job cuts no more than 5% to avoid role duplication: Byju Raveendran
Investment via participatory notes rises to Rs 87,813 crore in September
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's

Excluding the strong US show led by Revlimid, Q2 was a mixed bag

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories  | USA | Pharma industry

Ram Prasad Sahu 

reddy, dr reddy's
The company launched seven products in the quarter and the launch momentum is expected to remain strong in the second half of the financial year

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) posted better-than-expected September quarter results, riding on sales of the generic version of cancer drug, Revlimid in the US market. The launch of the limited competition product, production-linked incentives and product mix resulted in the company exceeding street estimates for operating and net profit by 40-50 per cent.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:26 IST

