Submit Rs 100 cr by tomorrow or face property seizure: NGT to Volkswagen

The case relates to health damages caused by excess emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), a smog-forming pollutant linked to lung and heart disease

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Volkswagen

India's pollution court on Thursday asked car maker Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore ($14.02 million) in a case involving emissions violations, local television channels said.

The National Green Tribunal said failure to deposit the fine by Friday could lead to punitive actions including the arrest of the country head of Volkswagen India and the seizure of its properties, CNBC, ET Now reported.

The case relates to health damages caused by excess emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), a smog-forming pollutant linked to lung and heart disease.
