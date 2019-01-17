Submit Rs 100 cr by tomorrow or face property seizure: NGT to Volkswagen

-
ALSO READ
NGT directs Volkswagen's India unit to deposit Rs 1 bn in emission case
Volkswagen could face recall of more cars over emissions scandal: Report
Volkswagen offers trade-in incentives to replace older diesel models
VW shakes up management pay after diesel scandal, seeks 'upright behaviour'
Volkswagen India to hike prices by up to 3% from January over input costs
-
India's pollution court on Thursday asked car maker Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore ($14.02 million) in a case involving emissions violations, local television channels said.
The National Green Tribunal said failure to deposit the fine by Friday could lead to punitive actions including the arrest of the country head of Volkswagen India and the seizure of its properties, CNBC, ET Now reported.
The case relates to health damages caused by excess emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), a smog-forming pollutant linked to lung and heart disease.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU