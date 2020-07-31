Sun Pharma posts surprise Rs 2,184 cr Q1 pre-tax loss on one-time expense

The country's largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, reported a surprise loss in the first quarter hit by one time charges. The company's US business posted a 33.5 per cent decline during the quarter, while India sales were up 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Consolidated sales from operations, at Rs 7,467 crore, were down about 9.6 per cent over same quarter last year.

posted a loss before tax of Rs 2,183.9 crore as compared to a profit before tax of Rs 1,647.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net loss of Rs 1,655 crore for the quarter ended June 30. In the corresponding period previous year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore. The stock was up 4.2 per cent on BSE, at Rs 531.75 a share.

Sun Pharma's Q1 numbers were impacted as it took a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 3,633 crore, pertaining to a payment of $213.3 million (roughly Rs 1,617 crore) by Taro, a subsidiary, for settlement of anti-trust cases by the US department of Justice (DoJ). The company reached an agreement with DoJ to resolve all claims related to federal healthcare programmes. Sun Pharma said that an amount of $418.9 million or Rs 3,178 crore has been provided in the quarter under review. Further, Taro has also made certain provisions amounting to $60 million or Rs 455.19 crore for related ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters.

Excluding the exceptional items of Rs 3,633 crore (and its minority interest of Rs 832 crore), adjusted net profit for Q1 was at Rs 1,146 crore. At an operating level, the Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was at Rs 1,725 crore, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 23.1 per cent.

The India sales came in at Rs 2,388 crore, growing by 3.2 per cent over last year's Q1, while sales in the US were down 33.5 per cent on a YoY basis. Sun Pharma said that the US numbers were not strictly comparable as they included a one-time contribution from the special business in US last year and hence had a high base effect. Emerging markets revenues were down 10.5 per cent, while the Rest of the World sales was down 18.5 per cent.

The R&D investments were 5.6 per cent of sales or Rs 421 crore.

Commenting on the Q1 earnings, managing director Dilip Shanghvi, said: “The Q1 performance reflects the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown across markets and is not an indicator of the underlying strength of our business. Despite challenging conditions, we have done well and have not lost market share for any of our key specialty products in the US."

"We have also maintained our market share in the Indian domestic market. Our timely risk mitigation initiatives ensured smooth operations of our manufacturing network, thereby maintaining continuous supplies of drugs. In the meantime, we continue to focus on serving our patients and customers, ensuring safety of our employees and business continuity," he added.