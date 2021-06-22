Sun Pharma settles patent dispute with US-based Celgene Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Samsung in patent infringement suit for LG tech sold to patent troll
Sun Pharma Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 1,852 cr, rides on record quarterly revenue
Sun Pharma Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 894 cr; declares dividend of Rs 2
Sun Pharma Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 894 cr on better operational show
-
Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Tuesday said it along with one of its subsidiaries have reached an agreement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene) to resolve a patent litigation.
In a statement Sun Pharma said it along with its subsidiary has agreed with Celgene Corporation-a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, to resolve the patent litigation regarding submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in the US.
As per the agreement, Celgene will grant Sun Pharma a license to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell (subject to USFDA approval) certain limited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US sometime after March 2022.
In addition, the license will also allow Sun Pharma to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning January 31, 2026.
According to Sun Pharma, as a result of the settlement between Sun Pharma and Celgene under the US Hatch-Waxman Act, regarding the Revlimid patents, will be dismissed.
Additional details regarding the settlement are confidential. The agreement is subject to customary regulatory approvals, Sun Pharma said.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU