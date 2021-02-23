Sun Pharma to launch complete range of generic anti-epilepsy drug

-
ALSO READ
Pharma's 3Q profitability improvement starts to taper off: Ind-Ra
Torrent Pharma third quarter net profit up 18% at Rs 297 crore
Indian pharma market expected to hit $130 billion by 2030: Sadananda Gowda
Astrazeneca gets nod to use ant-diabetes drug for kidney disease in India
AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin tablets get DCGI nod for chronic kidney disease
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it plans to introduce a complete range of anti-epilepsy drug Brivaracetam in the country at an affordable price.
The drug major introduced Brevipil (Brivaracetam) tablet in strengths of 25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg on February 21, while Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will be available in the market over the next few weeks.
Brivaracetam is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 16 years of age and older with epilepsy.
"We are introducing the complete range of Brivaracetam in India at a competitive pricing which will improve patient access. This product reaffirms our commitment towards improving epilepsy care by bringing multiple treatment options to patients and health care professionals in India," Sun Pharma Chief Executive Officer - India Business Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.
Brivaracetam belongs to the class of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) which have a unique or different mechanism of action compared to the existing treatment options. It has fast onset of action and promising efficacy.
While epilepsy is a common neurological disorder, because of the social stigma surrounding the disease, cultural practices and poor awareness of new treatment options, its management continues to be a challenge, the drug major said.
It is estimated that around 5.7 million to 6.4 million people in India suffer from epilepsy, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU