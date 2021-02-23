Bharat Forge jumps over 4% after firm inks pact with Paramount Group

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Forge joins hands with Paramount to manufacture armoured vehicles
HAL chief welcomes Tejas approval; says will boost India's aerospace sector
Bharat Forge declines 11% in 3 days after subdued September qtr results
India invites global defence, aerospace firms to set up manufacturing units
Boeing hires pilots for airlines to help relaunch 737 MAX: Report
-
Shares of Bharat Forge rose over 4 per cent in afternoon trade on Tuesday after the company inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.
The stock gained 4.05 per cent to Rs 612 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 4.12 per cent to Rs 612.85.
In afternoon trade, the benchmark 30-share Sensex was up nearly 180 points at over 49,922 points.
Bharat Forge has inked a pact with Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.
"This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies, which have matching synergies and complementary capabilities. The Kalyani M4 is a fantastic new generation vehicle, and we want to position it as the future of protection in all markets world-wide," Bharat Forge Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani said on Monday.
The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU