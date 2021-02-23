Bharat Forge jumps over 4% after firm inks pact with Paramount Group

Shares of rose over 4 per cent in afternoon trade on Tuesday after the company inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

The stock gained 4.05 per cent to Rs 612 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 4.12 per cent to Rs 612.85.

In afternoon trade, the benchmark 30-share Sensex was up nearly 180 points at over 49,922 points.

has inked a pact with Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

"This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies, which have matching synergies and complementary capabilities. The Kalyani M4 is a fantastic new generation vehicle, and we want to position it as the future of protection in all world-wide," Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani said on Monday.

The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.