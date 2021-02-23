Gati-KWE to process cargo loads of 100 trucks a day at new Delhi facility

Express services provider Gati-KWE on Tuesday said it will set up a surface transhipment centre (STC) in Delhi at the Allcargo Park on the Western Peripheral Expressway with a capacity to process cargo for short-haul deliveries in north India and long-haul movements across the country.

The proposed facility is designed to process cargo loads of almost 100 trucks a day and to be spread over 1.5 lakh sq feet area at Farukh Nagar park. It is expected to be functional from June this year, Gati-KWE -- which is a part of Allcargo Logistics -- said in a release.

The company plans to come up with four more such tech-enabled state-of-the art centres in future, it said without giving a specific timeline.

The facility has been conceptualised to achieve economy of scale and provide unparalleled customer service, the release said, adding that apart from consolidating Gati-KWE's logistics operations on the outskirts to decongest the city, the STC adheres to the green belt requirement as well.

The centre will offer superior transit time, accuracy in cargo delivery and high locational advantage of access to all major national highways, it said.

"We are setting up our largest STC in Delhi because the region has been witnessing robust economic growth. The advanced express logistics infrastructure at the facility with enhanced operational efficiency, productivity and throughput will emerge as a key enabler of economic growth in that region," said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director,GatiLtd.

The STC will have the capability to process and transport a massive volume of cargo thanks to the technology integration in the operations and time-defined short-haul and long-haul connectivity, he added.

Gati-KWE's STC in Delhi will benefit its customers by offering express trucking routes across the country to facilitate faster cargo movement and improved transit time, said the company.

Besides,Gati-KWE is also working towards building competence for enabling short-haul movement from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and the entire north India so that its customers from far south or north-east will be able to transport goods to north India in record time, it said.

Delhi STC being tech-enabled, automated and paperless process, will significantly reducethe dwell time including the time taken for loading, unloading and moving cargo to the final destinations, said the release.

The tech-powered and artificial intelligence-driven round-the-clock vehicle tracking system at the STC will offer real-time updates and forecasting to facilitate informed, real-time decisions for unloading and sorting of cargo, it said.

