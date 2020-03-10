Sun TV sees ad revenue picking up in Q2 of FY21 on improved viewership

Kalanithi Maran-promoted Network is expecting its advertisement revenue, which was impacted owing to the macroeconomic slowdown among others, to pick up in the second or third quarter of next financial year.

Analysts say recovery in viewership share and monetisation of OTT platform would be the silver-lining amid weak macroeconomic growth and uncertainty about subscription growth.

for the company stood at about Rs 341 crore during the quarter ended December 2019, up from Rs 337 crore during the immediately preceding quarter. Commenting on the expectations, the company management said in a recent earnings call with analysts that ad revenue has been seeing an uptick on the back of an improvement in viewership rating and if it is able to maintain the momentum, its revenue would grow.

Overall, the company is seeing some growth in the spend levels, which should yield some positive results in the second and third quarter of the next fiscal year. Its Tamil General Entertainment Channel, Sun TV, has seen its gross rating points (GRPs) rise to around 1,600 in the Pongal festival in January, from less than 1,000 in June 2019.

Analysts at ICICI Direct said, "Weak macroeconomic growth clouds the ad growth outlook in the near term while NTO-2 (the new tariff order) will see some uncertainty on subscription growth. But the silver lining is viewership share recovery as well as SunNXT digitisation." Among the positives, the flagship Tamil channel has gained 5-6 percentage points in market share during the past 7-8 months to 47 per cent currently. The company expects the benefits of this increase to kick in with a lag, the analysts said.

It is also aiming at regaining its market share in its home turf, Tamil Nadu, and see it grow to over 50-52 per cent in the language segment going forward. The market share in the Tamil language segment reached 47 per cent in January this year, from below 40 per cent in June 2019. This was largely because of the strong movie line-up and the push given to attractive content on the occasion of some big festivals.

The company's OTT platform, Sun NXT, whose subscriptions have risen to about 15 million, has started making profits, S L Narayanan, Chief Financial Officer of Sun Group, told analysts. This is despite the fact that it has neither started investing nor churned out fresh content. The company had indicated it would invest Rs 150 crore between October 1, 2019 and March 2021 into the platform, but has yet to start.

The OTT platform has helped the firm grow subscription revenue as proceeds from the deal with MX player and a leading telco kicked in during the quarter, analysts said.