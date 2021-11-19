Sundaram AMC gets regulatory approval to acquire Principal India

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Home Finance mulls raising Rs 2,500 crore to fund growth
Sundaram Finance records 59.5% jump to Rs 209 cr in Q4 profit after tax
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes muted market debut on D-Street
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
-
Sundaram Asset Management Company Limited (Sundaram AMC) on Friday said it has received the regulatory approval to acquire the asset management business of Principal Asset Management Pvt Ltd (Principal India).
Sundaram AMC is a 100 per cent subsidiary of non-banking finance major Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Sundaram AMC will acquire the schemes managed by Principal India and acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Principal Asset Management Pvt. Ltd., Principal Trustee Company Pvt. Limited, and Principal Retirement Advisors Pvt. Ltd., as originally announced on the January 28, 2021.
"This acquisition is a natural step in our aspiration to become a sizeable player in the asset management industry. The combined business of both the entities will achieve an aspirational landmark of Rs 50,000 crore. We will be able to leverage the combined platform to derive significant synergies," Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman, Sundaram Finance said.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have given their final nod for the acquisition, it said.
The transaction is subject to compliance with SEBI prescribed processes and fulfillment of mutually agreed conditions precedent to deal closure.
As per regulatory requirements, there will be an 'exit load free window' for investors to redeem their investments, where such exit load is applicable.
Post deal closure, the schemes currently managed by Principal India and Sundaram will either be merged or renamed as Sundaram schemes in their respective categories.
All investors and distributors of Principal India schemes will become investors/distributors of Sundaram.
"We look forward to complementing our existing Equities fund management talent with the addition of the team from Principal India. We endeavour to retain and absorb Principal India's distribution franchise with minimal disruption to their commercial terms. The existence of the same back-office service provider (RTA) is expected to smoothen the transition for existing customers and distributors," Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram AMC said.
--IANS
vj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU