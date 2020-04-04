Sunil D'Souza assumes charge as MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

FCMG firm Consumer Products on Saturday said Sunil D'Souza has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Global Beverages (TGBL) and Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) to spearhead the ambitions of the $113-billion Tata group. D'Souza had joined TGBL in December last year.

"Tata Consumer Products has an impressive portfolio of brands and there are few exciting additions which we have planned. We will focus on delivering on the synergies to develop an unparalleled consumer retail platform cutting across food and beverages," D'Souza said.

"The present situation in the country and across the world is unprecedented but I am confident that we will emerge stronger from these challenging times," he added.

D'Souza, who holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Calcutta, was leading for four years prior to this. He had a 15-year stint in PepsiCo, where he worked in several leadership roles.

D'Souza started his career at Brooke Bond Lipton India in 1993 and has 26 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. "He takes office as Tata Consumer Products pursues its plans to serve the growing aspirations of consumers across the country," the company said in a statement.

Tata Consumer Products' bouquet of consumer brands include Tata Tea and Tata Salt.

The company said it intends to further build on the strong platform provided by its market-leading positions in tea and salt by investing in R&D, branding, marketing, manufacturing and distribution to create a stronger and larger food and beverage platform.