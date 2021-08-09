Supreme Court says CCI probe against Amazon, Flipkart will continue

The on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's must continue, rejecting demands of the two e-commerce giants to put them on hold.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the investigation in 2020 against the for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.

The deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

The three-judge bench said like Amazon and should volunteer for such investigations, reported Reuters.

"We are merely allowing an extension of four weeks for Amazon and to reply to CCI’s notice,” said the court, according to CNBC-TV18.