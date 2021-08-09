Supreme Court says CCI probe against Amazon, Flipkart will continue

-
ALSO READ
Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now
CAIT hails HC order, asks Goyal to direct CCI probe into Amazon, Flipkart
Competition Commission open to probe Flipkart, Amazon separately
Amazon-Flipkart probe: Want to create level playing field, says CCI lawyer
ED serving notice to Flipkart and not Amazon 'raises suspicion': CAIT
-
The Supreme Court on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must continue, rejecting demands of the two e-commerce giants to put them on hold.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the investigation in 2020 against the companies for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.
The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.
The three-judge Supreme Court bench said companies like Amazon and Flipkart should volunteer for such investigations, reported Reuters.
"We are merely allowing an extension of four weeks for Amazon and Flipkart to reply to CCI’s notice,” said the court, according to CNBC-TV18.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU