JUST IN
PB Fintech loss widens to Rs 204 cr in Q1; revenue more than doubles
Hindalco reports record quarterly profit in Q1 at Rs 4,119 cr, up 48%
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
SAIL Q1 results: Net profit declines 79% to Rs 804 cr; revenue rises 16%
Coal India Q1 results: Firm's net profit soars 178% to Rs 8,834 cr
NHPC profit rises 7% to Rs 1,053 cr in Q1 on account of higher revenues
IRCTC Q1 results: Net profit soars 196% to Rs 246 cr
Max Healthcare Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 229 cr; revenue rises 5%
Hindalco posts highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 at Rs 4,119 cr, up 48%
Tata Chemicals shares register jump of nearly 9% on strong Q1 results
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
PB Fintech loss widens to Rs 204 cr in Q1; revenue more than doubles
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy's net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 2,432 cr in June quarter

Suzlon Energy posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 2,432.55 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, helped by exceptional gains

Topics
Suzlon Energy | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 2,432.55 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, helped by exceptional gains.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,383.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,148.61 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Suzlon Energy

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 22:53 IST

`
.