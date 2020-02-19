Suzuki Motorcycle bucks slowdown, eyes double-digit sales growth in FY21

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Company, is eyeing double-digit growth in sales during the financial year 2020-21. It expects to end the ongoing financial year with a 7.5 per cent increase in sales over last year, said the company’s top officials.

The growth will come from volume ramp up of newly introduced BS-VI compliant scooter models such as the Burgman Street and Access Gixxer series of motorcycles as well as greater focus on motorcycles, they said. Though on a low base, it comes at a time when rest of the two-wheeler makers are staring ...