Suzuki Motorcycle reports 8% growth in January sales at 70,092 units

-
ALSO READ
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield reports 15% drop in wholesales in January
Exports rise by 23.69% to $34 bn in Jan; trade deficit widens to $17.94 bn
Suzuki Motorcycle's total sales up over two-fold at 73,083 units in July
US considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC: Report
India's merchandise exports to grow 51% in April-Dec 2021 period: Exim Bank
-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 70,092 units in January 2022.
The company had sold 64,869 units in January 2021.
Sales in domestic market stood at 60,623 units last month as compared to 57,004 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6.35 per cent, SMIPL said in a statement.
Exports last month stood at 9,469 units as against 7,865 units in January 2021.
"It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.
With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, he said, "We are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU