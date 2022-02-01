Suzuki Motorcycle reports 8% growth in January sales at 70,092 units

Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 70,092 units in January 2022.

The company had sold 64,869 units in January 2021.

Sales in domestic market stood at 60,623 units last month as compared to 57,004 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6.35 per cent, SMIPL said in a statement.

Exports last month stood at 9,469 units as against 7,865 units in January 2021.

"It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, he said, "We are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.

