TVS Motor Company registers sales of 266,788 units in January 2022

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 266,788 units in January 2022 as against sales of 307,149 units in the month of January 2021.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheelers registered sales of 254,139 units in January 2022 as against sales of 294,596 units in January 2021. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 167,795 units in January 2022 as against sales of 205,216 units in January 2021.
Motorcycle sales registered 137,360 units in January 2022 as against 136,790 units in January 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered 80,580 units in January 2022 as against sales of 98,319 units in January 2021. The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months.
International business
The Company's total exports registered sales of 97,858 units in January 2022 as against sales of 100,926 units in the month of January 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 86,344 units in January 2022 as against sales of 89,380 units in January 2021.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,649 units in January 2022 as against 12,553 units in January 2021.
We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.
We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.
