Swiggy commits to increase deployment of electric vehicles by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy revamps 'Super' premium subscription service
CCI approves deal involving SoftBank Group entity buying stake in Swiggy
Sales of electric vehicles in India fell 20% to 236,802 units in FY21: SMEV
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
These entrepreneurs are helping restaurants go contact-less in Covid times
-
Swiggy on Thursday announced the commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) in its delivery fleet, enabling the food aggregator o operate more sustainably and go pollution-free.
Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.
The trials are aimed towards Swiggy's commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometers everyday through EVs by 2025.
Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 per cent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy's delivery partners. It's partners travel an average of 80-100kms daily.
"As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," said Swiggy CEO, Sriharsha Majety, in a statement.
"Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," he added.
In addition, Swiggy has also partnered with e-cycle manufacturer Hero Lectro, and Fast despatch logistics, a last mile delivery player in the UK, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.
The trials are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad.
The e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70-75 kms per chargemaking them ideal for short-distance deliveries.
Besides being pollution-free, the e-cycles do not need immediate swapping or recharging when the battery runs out. They can be charged on regular plug points or continue running on pedal power.
In the last two years, Swiggy has explored various models to determine what would make EV adoption easier and more profitable for its delivery partners.
"The Indian industry must continue to work towards driving the adoption of EVs as a part of the nation's overall efforts to transition to sustainable and environment-friendly mobility. Swiggy's commitment in this direction is a welcomed development. I urge other industry players to factor EVs in their business and operating models for a sustainable future." said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, while commenting on the initiative.
--IANS
rvt/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU