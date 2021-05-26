These entrepreneurs are helping restaurants go contact-less in Covid times

Between the first and second waves of the pandemic in India, when restaurants and hospitality establishments opened up for the public, many would have noticed traditional menus giving way to QR code-based fare. The concept is simple-scan the QR code on your table or in your hotel room with your phone camera, and it will take you to a link where all the available options are listed.

Going contact-less in e-commerce deliveries, payments, and even food ordering is no longer a choice. Powering this simple-to-use but necessary QR code-based food ordering is a little known firm in Pune ...