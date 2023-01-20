Swiggy lays off 380 employees, CEO says overhiring was 'poor judgement'

on Friday said it had laid off 380 employees from its workforce of 6000, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and slowdown in growth of its business.



“This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this,” Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy’s CEO, wrote in an email sent to employees. “Our overhiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here.”



Swiggy, which plans an initial public offering (IPO), is the latest start-up to lay off employees as funding slows down.



“We’re no exception here, and have already advanced our own timelines for profitability on and Instamart,” Majety said in the email that the company made public. “While our cash reserves allow us to be fundamentally well positioned to weather harsh circumstances, we cannot make this a crutch and must continue identifying efficiencies to secure our long-term.”



Majety said the business had grown slower compared to projections, forcing the company to "revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals."



"While we’d already initiated actions on other indirect costs like infrastructure, office/facilities, etc, we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs also in line with the projections for the future,” he said.



Workers laid off will receive a cash payout of three to six months of salary, based on tenure and grade. This includes 100 per cent payout of variable pay / incentives. Further, the joining bonus and retention bonus paid out will be waived off.



“The annual vesting cliff has been waived off. We will be extending vesting to the nearest quarter from the last working date. They will also be eligible to participate in the ESOP liquidity program slated for July 2023,” Majety wrote.



Medical insurance for laid-off workers and nominated family members will last May 31, 2023 and they will get career transition support for the next three months.



Those who relocated in the last year will have their expenses reimbursed if they return to their previous location or permanent address. Workers will also retain their work laptops.



Meat marketplace shut



The firm is also shutting down its meat marketplace.



“Effective very soon, we will be shutting down our meat marketplace. While the team has done exceptionally well with solid inputs, we haven’t hit product market fit here despite our iterations,” said Majety. will continue delivering meat to customers through Instamart.



reportedly concluded its performance review in October of 2022, following which several employees were put under a performance improvement plan (PIP).



Reports last month said indicated that the firm may lay off 250 employees. The decacorn--a company with a valuation of $10 billion or above--had, denied the reports, saying exits were “based on performance”.



Swiggy, in results for the previous financial year, reported losses had widened 2.24 times to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,616.9 crore in FY21, fuelled by a 227 per cent rise in costs.



Expenses came in at Rs 9,748.7 crore in FY22, compared to Rs 4,292.8 crore the year before. This came even as Swiggy raked in revenue totalling Rs 5,704.9 crore, a little over two-fold jump from the previous financial year.



Start-up layoffs



Indian start-ups across the board are laying off workers owing to the funding winter. Food delivery firm Zomato in November laid off 3 per cent of workforce of 3,800 as part of a cost-cutting exercise.



Recently, car repair start-up GoMechanic laid off 70 per cent of its workforce as it struggles for funds.



Google-backed firms Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, the parent company of homegrown video-sharing platforms ShareChat and Moj, and quick commerce company Dunzo laid off 20 per cent and 3 per cent of their employees.



SoftBank-backed cab aggregator Ola dropped 200 employees last week. Before that, edtech start-up LEAD School fired 60 employees after sacking 100 in August 2022.



Tiger Global-backed Moglix, voice automation start-up Skit.ai, Sequoia-backed cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods, and Unacademy-owned Relevel are among others to lay off employees.