Swiggy sets up development centre in Gurgaon, home turf of rival Zomato

The SoftBank-backed company is hiring across engineering, product, design, analytics and data Science functions in the next two quarters.

With current development teams based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, chose as the next centre post a poll amongst the engineering community. The centre in Gurgaon will focus on building platforms and applications that will improve the overall experience of Swiggy’s more than 1,50,000 restaurant partners across 500 cities and towns in India.

“At Swiggy, we are committed to creating better, delightful experiences not only for our customers but also for our vendors and restaurant partners,” said Dale Vaz, chief technology officer, Swiggy. “The Gurgaon development centre will augment our ‘restaurant technology platform capabilities’, allow us to experiment with new service offerings, and help us deliver a superior experience to our partners. We are excited to bring on the brightest engineers into our Tech team.”

The centre will begin operations with a small team of highly skilled engineers. It would be led by Ashish Arora, vice president – engineering, and scale over time. Arora said Gurgaon has emerged as a big startup hub with great talent available from the industry as well as from top engineering colleges in the region.

“Taking advantage of the talent pool, the team at our Gurgaon development centre will comprise a mix of industry hires across levels as well as some of our current Swiggy engineers who wish to work from the Gurgaon office,” said Arora.

In July, Swiggy closed a $1.25-billion fundraise, marking the first investment in the category by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This took the valuation of the Bengaluru-based startup up by more than 50 per cent to $5.5 billion from $3.6 billion earlier, according to industry sources.

This fundraise is expected to give enough firepower to Swiggy to counter competition from rivals Zomato, Amazon, Dunzo and Ola Foods among others.

Food services is a $65-billion market opportunity in India, according to research firm RedSeer, growing at 9 per cent per annum and likely to reach $110 billion by 2025. Within the food services market of $65 billion, online delivery forms only a small subset at a market size of $4.2 billion (6-7 per cent).