Symantec expands Chennai centre to enhance threat intelligence capabilities

Nasdaq-listed Corporation on Tuesday announced the expansion of its security operations centre (SOC) in Chennai, which has become the largest office for the US-based company in the Asia Pacific region.

The SOC would offer full suite of Cyber Security Services, helping customers reduce operational costs while extending the capabilities of their security teams to expedite response to attacks across "on-premises and cloud environments," a company statement said.

The facility, which is the largest SOC in Asia Pacific and Japan would also assist customers and other Security Operations Centres of Symantec.

The Centre would have more than 100 qualified cybersecurity professionals.

is a US-based software company providing cybersecurity software and services.

With the expansion of SOC, customers can expect enriched access to security intelligence, faster detection and response through greater regional coverage offered by Symantec.

"Our strategic expansion in Chennai and other SOC territories highlight our commitment to provide the most evolved cybersecurity to customers around the world," Symantec Corp, CEO, Greg Clark said.

"The SOCs are powered by world's largest civilian threat intelligence network, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning," he said.

With the expanded Chennai SOC, Symantec Cyber Security Service continues to sharpen its competitive advantage for the customers as well as to growing network, Symantec, Executive Vice President and General Manager (Cyber Security Services), Samir Kapuria said.