Syngenta India appoints Susheel Kumar as MD and country head

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's Laboratories inks exclusive sales pact with Novartis India
What is Operation Ganga?
Cash-flush Novartis launches new share buyback of up to $15 bn
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
Novartis cuts uneasy 20-year ties to Roche with $20.7-bn voting stake sale
-
Agricultural firm Syngenta India on Sunday announced appointment of Susheel Kumar as the new country head and managing director of the company.
Kumar takes over from Rafael Del Rio, who served as managing director for the past four years, the company said in a statement.
Rafael has now been appointed as non-executive chairman of Syngenta India, one of the biggest agricultural companies in the world, selling seeds and crop protection chemicals.
Kumar, who hails from Haryana, is a hard-core sales and marketing strategist and has logged many milestones in his 12 years of career in Syngenta India.
He recently completed an international assignment in Basel, Switzerland, where he worked on global strategic as well as projects for commercial excellence.
Kumar holds an MBA degree in Agribusiness Management from Symbiosis Institute of International Business, and a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Operations and Related Sciences from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU